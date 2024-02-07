  • February 8, 2024
Hot News :

Mbumba calls on Namibians to embrace Geingob’s ideas of inclusivity

B1 accident claims one life Wednesday morning

CAN offers support following Buckingham Palace announcement

Ohailombo community unites to thank Namundjebo-Tilahun for drought assistance

Namibian arts community mourns Geingob

Nearly 7 000 civil, labour cases finalised in 2023

B1 accident claims one life Wednesday morning

Share This Article:

OTJIWARONGO: An adult male driver of a Volkswagen sedan with an Outjo registration number plate, died instantly on Wednesday morning after his vehicle collided head-on with a mini-truck belonging to a private courier service on the B1 road south of Otjiwarongo. Namibian Police Force (NamPol) crime investigations coordinator in the Otjozondjupa Region, Deputy Commissioner Edna Nawa told Nampa on the same day that the deceased is yet to be identified as no identity documents were found on him. Nawa said the deceased who was alone at the time of the incident, was travelling from the direction of Otjiwarongo towards Okahandja, while the truck headed the opposite direction. 'At approximately 10 kilometres south of Otjiwarongo, the two cars collided with severe impact, killing the sedan driver on the spot,' said Nawa. Preliminary police investigations indicate that the truck allegedly veered to the right side of the road where the collision occurred, Nawa said. A 37-year-old male driver of the truck sustained slight injuries and he was treated at the Otjiwarongo State Hospital. A culpable homicide docket has been opened against him, (truck driver) and police investigations continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2024 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.