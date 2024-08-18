Back to sports: the US armed forces bring out the heavy artillery for the next season



Ouagadougou: The formation of the Sports Union of the Armed Forces (USFA) has put resources into recruitment this year, with the arrival of several foreigners in its workforce in order to ‘play the leading roles’ See you next season which will start soon.

The military formation presented its new recruits this Saturday in Ouagadougou. In addition to the arrival of experienced Ivorian coach Monguéhi Guehi François, the USFA recruited 11 ‘leading’ players including 2 Ivorians (striker and goalkeeper) and a Malian attacker.

‘We have three major objectives: improve the structure of the club, give an identity to the USFA which will last in the long term. The 3rd objective is sporting and for the moment as we are in preparation we will wait to finish it before setting concrete objectives. With the work we are doing, we are obviously going to play the leading roles,’ explained the Secretary General (SG) of the USFA, Captain Issouf Zongo.

USFA SG, captain Issouf Zongo (right) posing with new USFA coach Monguehi Gue

Justifying the choice this season of the Ivorian coach, the SG says that ‘when you look at the CV (curriculum vitae) of the coach, he has worked in many African countries. So he has played a lot of competitions and that is an advantage for us.’

Captain Zongo explained because ‘we intend to become an African club which will be present in the African championships. This profile was necessary for us. The second criterion is his seniority because we needed someone who has the wisdom, who has the perspective necessary to build a good team.’

The USFA has drawn from the sub-region to expand its workforce and be more solid. ‘We recruited an Ivorian striker in addition to the goalkeeper who are leading players. The Malian comes from Mauritania (he was 2nd top scorer last season with AS Police of Mauritania). With them we hope to reach a new level. We want to build a competitive team,’ mentioned the USFA SG.

The new USFA coach Monguéhi Guéhi François, a former Ivorian international, wants to play it safe because

the team came close to relegation last season. ‘I’m taking the team pool so I’m not going to get too far ahead of myself. After 4 or 5 days we will be able to talk. Our goal is to do better than last year. We want to maintain ourselves and see what happens next.’

The new USFA staff this season

What convinced the CAF A ??license coach to come to the USFA was that ‘the players are receptive, attentive and they want to learn. The fans love coming to the field.’

USFA captain Maxim Ouattara is in the same logic as his coach. ‘We want to do better than last year. The new staff works well in the atmosphere, the conviviality and we hope that we will continue until the end,’ he said.

In any case the watchword among USFA alumni and supporters this season is ‘the title’.

The new head of the USFA, who had already trained the EFO, did not give the amount of his transfer, much less the number of contract years.

List of new USFA players

Modibo Touré (Malian striker), Sékou Junior Diabaté (midfielder), Mikailou Diallo

(relay midfielder), Cheick Guel (defensive midfielder), Ezékiel Tra-Bi (forward from the Abidjan stadium), Fénidié Yéo (Racing club d’Abidjan) ), Ousséni Demian (defender), Mamadou Coulibaly, Naon Abdoul Latif (forward), Noufé Sié (midfielder), Patrick Malo (defender)

Source : Burkina Information Agency