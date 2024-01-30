Bank of Namibia appoints new board members

WINDHOEK: The Bank of Namibia (BoN) has appointed three new non-executive board members, in line with Section 9 of the Bank of Namibia Act (2020) with effect from 01 February 2024. They include Dr Meshack Tjirongo, Advocate Eliaser Nekwaya, and Peter Kruger. Ehrenfried Meroro has also been re-appointed as a non-executive board member. BoN's Governor and Chairperson of the Board Johannes !Gawaxab on Tuesday described the appointments as instrumental in enhancing the bank's policies, internal controls, risk management, and advancing the achievement of its strategic objectives. 'As the bank steps into the conclusive year of its strategic plan, we are pleased to welcome the new board members, who will play a crucial role in providing the necessary oversight as we discharge our mandate. We have no doubt that the Board members will contribute significantly towards the execution of our current and future strategic endeavours,' !Gawaxab said in a statement. Kruger is a seasoned IT expert and is currently a manage r of information systems and technology in the uranium mining sector. He brings over 26 years of expertise in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, IT security, operational leadership, financial management, and corporate governance. A member of the Society of Advocates of Namibia, BoN noted that Nekwaya brings a wealth of experience in corporate governance and risk management. 'He has demonstrated extensive expertise across various disciplines, including policy oversight, financial stewardship, and operational supervision,' the central bank said. Meanwhile, Tjirongo has a wealth of experience exceeding 30 years, being involved in formulating and implementing macroeconomic policies and providing counsel on economic and development policy matters across various countries in Africa, North America, and Europe. He worked for BoN in the early 1990s within the research department, where he played a pivotal role in designing and implementing monetary policy responses as well as the exchange rate regime for Namib ia. He left the bank in 1999 to join the International Monetary Fund (IMF), where he served as a senior economist, leading the formulation of macroeconomic policies for the fund's supported Source: The Namibia Press Agency