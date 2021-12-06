Bank Windhoek scoops the Banker’s Bank of the Year Award

Bank Windhoek has been named Namibia's best-performing bank by Banker Magazine, a London-based publication published by the Financial Times.

The awards are widely regarded as the industry standard for banking excellence, recognising global financial institutions that have outperformed their peers in terms of performance, strategic initiatives and pandemic response.

Baronice Hans, Managing Director of Bank Windhoek, said in a media statement on Friday that the bank was named Namibia's best-performing bank in a challenging economic climate, exacerbated by the pandemic, and that the judges took note of the bank's strong financial performance and innovative initiatives, such as the introduction of the new mobile banking app and listing the country's first sustainability bond, a first for commercial, financial services institutions in southern Africa.

'The awards research team gathered the pertinent data, which was then judged by a panel of editors. The process takes more than five months to complete, and for these reasons, the Banker's Bank of the Year accolades are, in our opinion, the most coveted and widely regarded award in the global banking industry,' she stated.

Hans said the judges shared that the recipients of the awards have not only successfully managed the pressures of running operations remotely, but have also taken care of their customers and staff in these challenging times, noting that the collective success was a result of the dedication, resilience, teamwork, and tenacity of the Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Group teams, the board and the bank's customers.

'We have a unique and proud heritage as a relationship-driven Namibian bank, thanks to our founders' entrepreneurial foresight and pioneering spirit, which is embedded in our culture. We believe that strong relationships founded on ethical principles are the currency of today's business, and we take pride in being agents of positive change,' she stated.

Hans concluded by dedicating the Banker's Bank of the Year Award to employees of the bank and Capricorn Group who died in 2021, saying, 'We honour their dedication and commitment.'

Bank Windhoek last won the Banker's Bank of the Year Award in 2019.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency