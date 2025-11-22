

Barcelona: FC Barcelona returned to Camp Nou after two and a half years in exile on Saturday with a 4-0 win at home to Athletic Bilbao. Robert Lewandowski put Barcelona ahead after just four minutes with a low shot, and although the rest of the half was relatively even, Ferran Torres doubled the lead on the stroke of halftime after another defensive error from the visiting side. Fermin Lopez added Barca’s third three minutes into the second half, and things got worse for Athletic when Oihan Sancet was shown a direct red card for a wild challenge on Lopez. Torres made it 4-0 in the last minute for Barcelona, who also saw Raphinha appear as a substitute after his long injury lay-off.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Villarreal remains third after a 2-1 win at home to Mallorca. Gerard Moreno got on the end of Ayoze Perez’s assist to put the home side ahead in the sixth minute. Samu Costa only needed two minutes to level the score with a powerful shot, but Tani Oluwaseyi won the match for Villarreal seven minutes from time with a goal that was given after a VAR check for a possible offside.





Celta Vigo returned to winning ways thanks to Iago Aspas’ penalty early in the second half of the 1-0 win away to Deportivo Alaves. Second-half goals from Brais Mendez, Goncalo Guedes, and Ander Barrenetxea helped Real Sociedad rally past Osasuna 3-1 for its first away win of the season. Alejandro Catena had headed Osasuna in front on the stroke of halftime from a corner, but the home side was outplayed after the break. On Friday night, Hugo Duro’s overhead kick with just over 10 minutes left to play gave Valencia a 1-0 win in the city derby against Levante. The win lifts Valencia clear of the bottom three while leaving its neighbor deep in the relegation zone.

