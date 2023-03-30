Berger Paints unveils new logo for global competitiveness

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has unveiled a new logo in a bold move to reposition the company for global competitiveness, increase earnings and boost shareholders value.

The unveiling which held in Lagos had in attendance some members of the company’s board of directors, representatives of the shareholders and senior staff.

According to Berger Paints Chairman, Mr Abi Ayida, the new brand identity stemmed from a comprehensive market research which revealed that 70 per cent of its customers sought for a deeper brand connection.

Ayida added that the logo change was consistent with the future that the firm was envisioning.

He revealed that alongside the new logo was an improved tagline which read: “Experience your world in colour.”

“Just like everything in life, there is a time when you refresh, modernise and update which is the same way we do as human beings.

“I think there is also a natural lifespan in the company’s image and its identity and touchpoint.

“We have thought long and hard and we are coming out of a difficult recent past globally and a lot has changed; the demography of our stakeholders are changing and we want that updated in a more memorable way,” he said.

Ayida also emphasised the need for government to create an operating environment that removes uncertainties for manufacturers to enhance proper planning and penetration for businesses.

The company’s Managing Director, Mrs Alaba Fagun, stated that the paint firm was repositioning itself to take over the African market.

“Berger Paints has been in existence for over 60 years and is are at the top of it as a frontline indigenous company.

“We want to be the top paint manufacturing company in Africa, whilst attracting young customers.

“Our target market has reduced from 60 to 35 years and this brand identity will speak to the market,” Fagun said.

Meanwhile, a shareholder, Mrs Joke Shofolahan, representing the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, congratulated the firm on the new logo change. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria