

Dongying: An international bird-watching event commenced on Saturday at the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying City, Shandong Province. Birdwatchers were captivated by the sight of flocks of wild birds gracefully skimming over the water’s surface.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Shahbaz Khan, director of the UNESCO Regional Office for East Asia, praised China’s leadership in biodiversity conservation, ecological civilization, and the establishment of national parks during the event’s opening ceremony. James Fitzsimons, senior advisor of Global Protection Strategies of the Nature Conservancy, highlighted the global significance of China’s coastal wetland protection efforts.





The Yellow River Delta is a critical site for bird conservation, supporting breeding populations and migratory birds along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway. Data from the National Forestry and Grassland Administration indicates that four of the world’s nine major migratory bird flyways pass through China, underscoring the importance of protecting bird habitats and migration routes for global bird population survival and reproduction.





Wang Xiufeng, vice mayor of Dongying, informed attendees that comprehensive ecological governance has led to an increase in bird species from 187 to 374, with over 6 million birds now breeding and resting in the area annually. Fitzsimons noted the similarities between migratory birds in China and shorebirds in Australia, emphasizing the collaborative model involving government authorities, local communities, research institutes, and organizations as essential.





Wang Haizhong, president of the China Wetlands Association, highlighted China’s establishment of over 2,200 wetland protection areas, including 82 Ramsar sites, 80 nationally important wetlands, and 22 international wetland cities. With more than 53.33 million hectares of wetland areas protected, China has developed the largest wetland conservation system in Asia.

