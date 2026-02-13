Bitget Celebrates Lunar New Year With Fortune Card Campaign Highlighting a Unified Trading Experience

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the launch of its UEX Fortune Card Campaign, a Lunar New Year celebration designed to invite users to explore different markets across the platform while sharing seasonal rewards.

Running from February 13, 18:00 to February 21, 18:00 (UTC+8), the campaign allows users to collect Fortune Card puzzle pieces by completing simple daily activities across Bitget’s ecosystem. Participants who complete a full set of nine puzzle pieces will be eligible to enter a draw to share a 10,000 BGB prize pool, while users who collect as few as three pieces are eligible to unlock mystery boxes, with a maximum single reward of a 500 USDT futures position voucher.

Rooted in Lunar New Year traditions of fortune and sharing, the Fortune Card Campaign encourages users to participate in ways that feel natural. Tasks range from daily visits to the campaign page to trading activities across crypto futures, stock perps, CFDs, onchain products, and interactions with Bitget’s AI agent, GetAgent. Some missions require minimal thresholds, allowing users to take part without pressure.

The campaign coincides with a broader app upgrade that brings Bitget’s unified platform vision further into view. As part of recent updates, TradFi products are now integrated into a single tab, allowing users to explore crypto, stocks, and other markets within one streamlined interface. Rather than positioning this as a feature launch, the Fortune Card Campaign offers a practical way for users to experience how different products connect within a unified environment.

“Lunar New Year is a time to slow down, share good fortune, and start fresh,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “2026 is the Year of the Fire Horse, and UEX is blazing the trail into the next chapter of finance. This campaign makes it easy for users to explore different markets and enjoy the season in one unified place.”

By combining festive engagement with low barriers to participation, the Fortune Card Campaign reflects Bitget’s approach to product evolution; introducing new experiences through everyday use rather than complexity. The initiative also reinforces Bitget’s broader goal of building a unified trading platform where users can move across asset classes naturally, based on interest and market conditions.

For more details, visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/895f2b86-66f8-4bb1-b1ab-07804ed7ed44

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001164646