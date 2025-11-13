Bitget Ranks #2 Globally in Monthly CEX Inflows, Attracting $1.78 Billion, DefiLlama Confirms Bitget Ranks #2 Globally in Monthly CEX Inflows, Attracting $1.78 Billion, DefiLlama Confirms

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has released its October 2025 Transparency Report, revealing another month of record-breaking institutional inflows, product innovation, and global community growth. The findings underscore how Bitget’s UEX model continues to redefine modern finance by uniting centralized precision, decentralized innovation, and real-world accessibility within one seamless ecosystem.

A major highlight of the report was the joint Bitget x Nansen study , which uncovered a striking $23.1 billion surge in institutional liquidity flowing through the exchange. The research showed that institutional participation on Bitget’s spot markets climbed from 39.4% in January to 72.6% by July, while futures market-maker activity increased from 3% to 56.6% during the same period. Nansen’s data positioned Bitget among the top two exchanges globally for institutional trading volume across BTC, ETH, SOL, and XRP pairs, citing its deep liquidity and advanced infrastructure as key drivers behind the shift.

The report also highlighted Bitget’s continued ascent in global market rankings. According to DefiLlama’s CEX Transparency dashboard , Bitget ranked No. 2 globally for monthly asset inflows, recording $1.78 billion in net inflows and total reserves of $7.83 billion in October. Notably, Bitget’s Bitcoin reserves rose from 28.6K BTC to 30.3K BTC, a 6% monthly increase, defying the broader industry trend of shrinking centralized exchange reserves. This sustained growth underscores Bitget’s consistent capital integrity and user trust even amid volatile market conditions.

Bitget’s product lineup also expanded its reach into new asset classes. Its US Stock Futures surpassed $1 billion in cumulative trading volume, giving users exposure to synthetic perpetual contracts linked to global equities such as Apple, Tesla, and NVIDIA. The milestone reinforced Bitget’s growing influence at the intersection of traditional and digital markets while advancing its UEX vision of multi-asset accessibility.

The company’s flagship AI assistant, GetAgent, introduced “Ask Satoshi,” an interactive campaign celebrating the Bitcoin Whitepaper’s 17th anniversary. The activation let users engage in real-time conversation with an AI simulation of Bitcoin’s anonymous creator, sparking curiosity and dialogue across global communities while showcasing Bitget’s blend of education, technology, and culture.

Bitget Wallet also took major strides toward mainstream usability by rolling out multichain gas abstraction, enabling users to pay fees in USDT, USDC, or BGB across multiple networks. Additional integrations with HyperEVM and Plasma further enhanced cross-chain accessibility, positioning Bitget Wallet as one of the industry’s most versatile gateways for onchain activity and self-custody.

Beyond technology, Bitget continued its commitment to education and youth empowerment through social impact initiatives. CEO Gracy Chen joined UNICEF’s Global Game Jam, encouraging young developers to explore blockchain for social good, while the company’s collaboration with Google Developer Group at KU Leuven brought AI and blockchain innovation together in the “AI Accelerate Hack.”

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, said: “Our evolution as a Universal Exchange is guided by constant progression and a drive to serve our users better. From institutional liquidity and tokenized markets to AI-powered trading and cultural activations, every milestone brings us closer to a more open and intelligent financial future. UEX is not just a model, it’s how we’re building the next era of global finance.”

Bitget’s October 2025 Transparency Report reflects a company in motion, scaling liquidity, broadening access, and bridging traditional and decentralized finance through innovation, transparency, and inclusion. As UEX continues to evolve, Bitget remains at the forefront of the movement to make finance universally connected and accessible to all.

Read the full transparency report here .

