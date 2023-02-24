Botswana, Namibia launch usage of national identity cards for cross-border travel

President Hage Geingob with Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi will today launch the use of National Identity (ID) Cards as travel documents between Namibia and Botswana.

The launch is set to take place at the Trans-Kalahari/Mamuno Border Post.

According to the presidency in a media statement yesterday, the launch will be preceded by the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement on the Facilitation of Cross-Border Travel Using IDs.

The agreement is the culmination of an initiative by the two Heads of State as part of regional integration.

'The use of Identity Cards as a travel document to a neighbouring country is the first of its kind in Namibia and is a signal of the strong bonds of friendship between Namibia and Botswana. As member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), this shared initiative between Namibia and Botswana is in line with the SADC Protocol to promote and facilitate the free movement of people, goods and services,' it said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency