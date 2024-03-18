Boxing board does not need the services of former boxers: Tjongerero

WINDHOEK: The Minister of Sport Youth and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero said the Namibia Professional Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (NPBWCB) does not need former boxers to serve on its board for it to function. Tjongarero on Saturday at the inaugural NPBWCB awards held here said she has received several complaints regarding the compilation of NPBWCB and sees no problem with those in power to run boxing activities. 'These board members are not going to step into the ring to fight so they don't need any technical boxing experience. What we need is people with the right expertise in the field of finance, medicine and law,' she said. Tjongarero noted that in the past, board members tasked to run the board never managed to stage awards, and she is happy with the current board for choosing to recognise athletes. 'We currently have capable people who are doing things. We are here hosting our first professional boxing awards, something previous board members have not done,' she said. Meanwhile, boxing promoter and owner of the MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing and Fitness Academy, Nestor Tobias while expressing appreciation to the minister for what she has done for sports, stressed that boxers understand the sport better than those tasked to run it, so they should be included in the composition of the board. Tobias on Sunday told this agency: 'We don't have a problem with the current board and when their term comes to an end at the end of this month it will be important to look at who in the boxing fraternity can add value to the board as they have the technical know-how of the sport. Excluding them will mean boxers don't have the know-how or capacity to decide on their sport.' The renowned promoter and trainer stated that they can only help grow the sport if they are put in the right position to make decisions in the best interest of the sport. Source: The Namibia Press Agency