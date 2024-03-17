Nghitumbwa and Moses shine at Namibia Professional Boxing Awards

WINDHOEK: Namibia's bantamweight boxer Fillipus 'Energy' Nghitumbwa and boxing promoter and trainer Immanuel Moses were on Saturday bestowed with boxing's top honours at the inaugural Namibia Professional Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (NPBWCB) Awards. The awards saw the who's who in the sport of boxing gather in one place to celebrate their achievements. Nghitumbwa from the MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing Academy outclassed his fellow boxers to win the Boxer of the Year award as well as Knockout of the Year. And Moses, the founder of AC Boxing was awarded as Promoter and Trainer of the Year. Both walked away with N.dollars 40 000 each. Addressing the audience and boxers who attended the glamorous black tie event, chairperson of the NPBWCB Magreth Mengo said despite this being the first award event, they are looking at building a culture. 'Sport is one way to teach young people discipline. It has the power to build comradeship. The awards celebrate the power and journey that boxers, trainers and s ponsors have walked to put the sport in the limelight,' she said. Tim Ekandjo, Chief Human Capital, Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer at Mobile Telecommunications Limited said more needs to be done to support promoters as boxing is an expensive sport. 'These boxers whenever they step in the ring, they're promoting our country. I hope there is going to be unity in boxing after the awards. And we should not worry much about who should have been nominated or not, we should look at this as an encouragement and motivation for boxers to work hard so that next year they are nominated,' said Ekandjo. Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero spoke on the same occasion and said she was happy to see the board starting something for professional boxing. 'Boxing is more than just punching, it's a legacy that is passed through generations. The awards are more than just a celebration but a catalyst that shows growth as well as avail sponsorship opportunities,' said Tjongarero while adding th at the award embodies the unwavering support of the third Namibian President Hage Geingob's famous quote that no one should feel left out. On the night of lights, cameras and glamour, Namibia's legendary boxer Harry Simon received the chairperson's award which came with a prize of N.dollars 30 000. Namibian Broadcasting Corporation reporter Kavii Zemburuka won the Digital Reporter award and The Namibian newspaper journalist Helge Schutz won the Print Media award - each came with a prize of N.dollars 10 000. The Ring Official of the Year award went to Fillemon Mweya who also scooped N.dollars 10 000. The awards had a special recognition for Paulus Ambunda, Anita Tjombe, Julius Indongo, Nestor Tobias and Paulus Moses who each walked away with N.dollars 5 000 for their contributions to boxing. The Fight of the Year award went to Alfeus 'Mosquito' Shaanika who was rewarded with N.dollars 10 000 while the Prospect of the Year award which came with N.dollars 10 000 was awarded to Flame Nangolo. Former boxers a nd officials acknowledged with certificates are Joseph Hilongwa, Sacky Shikukutu, Abmerk Shindjuu, Paulus Ali Nuumbembe, Paulus Moses, Jason Naule, Harry Simon, Japhet Uutoni, Joe Archer, Siegfried Kaperu, Joe Murangi, Paulus Kapia, Hiskia Swartz, Tyson Uushona, Tommy Hango, Gottlieb Ndokosho, Johannes Mwetupunga, Paulus Ambunda, and Frans 'Rambo' Hantindi. Source: The Namibia Press Agency