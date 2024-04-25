NamPol warn public to stay vigilant during recruitment process



WINDHOEK: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) have cautioned the public and shortlisted candidates from the ongoing police cadet constable recruitment of scammers who are impersonating police officers.

Chief lnspector Elifas Kuwinga in a media statement on Wednesday said it is alleged that the suspects are targeting shortlisted candidates, pretending to be from the police recruitment office in Windhoek.

‘As alleged, a victim will receive a call from police officers (scammers) who are asking questions relating to qualifications as well as first aid certificate. The suspects then demand payment of around N.dollars 800, explaining to the victim that by paying the amount, the applicant would bypass normal procedures to obtain a first aid certificate in case they do not have it,’ Kuwinga said.

He said the suspects are deliberately using police ranks to conceal their identity and to make the public believe that it is authentic.

‘In terms of the law, NamPol does not ask or take money from shortlisted candidates i

n regards to its recruitment processes. Therefore, do not make any electronic funds transfer or cash payments to anyone (stranger),’ Kuwinga said.

The statement also cautioned the public to be vigilant of the following two cellphone numbers which are reportedly being used by the scammers: 081 436 4903 and 081 436 4929.

‘The Namibian Police Force herewith issue a stern caution to public members, particularly the shortlisted candidates and their relatives to be vigilant and never to entertain calls from strangers that are requesting money for recruitment processes. The candidates are equally assured that the Namibian Police Force have been and will continue communicating with its public through media platforms both print and electronic,’ it said.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency