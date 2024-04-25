Two tourists die in fatal crash on C14 gravel road



Two female tourists reportedly succumbed to injuries sustained during a motor vehicle accident which occurred on the C14 gravel road, 140 kilometres away from Walvis Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

Namibian Police Force Commander of the Community Policing Unit in the Erongo Region, Chief Inspector Ileni Shapumba confirmed the incident on Thursday, adding that the deceased passengers were 69 and 72 years old respectively.

It is alleged that the driver of a Scania bus, carrying 22 foreign nationals, was driving downhill from the direction of Windhoek when the bus’ brakes allegedly failed, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. In the process, it crashed into an unoccupied stationary pick-up truck that was parked alongside the road.

‘The bus proceeded to bump into another bus, a Mercedes Benz, that was driving uphill from the opposite direction, which is Walvis Bay, carrying 32 passengers, who all escaped unharmed apart from their driver who sustained injuries,’ Shapumba said.

Twenty of the passenger

s as well as the driver in the Scania bus all suffered moderate to serious injuries, Shapumba added.

The injured passengers were transported by various ambulances to a hospital in Walvis Bay for treatment.

Four of the victims have been discharged while 16 were still receiving medical attention.

The deceased persons’ bodies were transported to the Walvis Bay State Hospital for further handling.

Their next of kin have not yet been informed.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency