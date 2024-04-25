  • April 27, 2024
Hot News :

Namibians mourn late Iindji

Tourism sector contributes 6.9 per cent to GDP: Shifeta

NamPol warn public to stay vigilant during recruitment process

Two tourists die in fatal crash on C14 gravel road

Namibia records increase in tourists from KAZA countries: Mbidzo

Shifeta inaugurates N.dollars 24 million PET recycling plant

Namibians mourn late Iindji

Share This Article:


Namibians from all walks of life are mourning the death of well-known banker Tomas Koneka Iindji who died on Tuesday, aged 44.

The late Iindji who died in Windhoek, played a pivotal role in the banking sector where he served for decades. After many years with First National Bank (FNB) Namibia, he became the Head of Business and Commercial Banking for Standard Bank earlier this year. Iindji was a former Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) northern branch chairperson.

Standard Bank Namibia in a message of condolences on Tuesday described Iindji as a great man and that his death is a great loss.

‘It is with a heavy heart that we wish to inform the Namibian nation of the passing of their beloved champion lindji. We extend our sincere condolences to his wife, children, family, our colleagues who worked closely with him, and the entire Namibian community,’ read the message.

On his part, former NCCI Chief Executive Officer Tarah Shaanika remembered the late Iindji as a passionate business leader and
banker who inspired so many people.

He said Iindji was a gifted leader who exuded so much energy and exhibited amazing natural human relations and networking abilities.

‘As we mourn his untimely passing and celebrate his life so well spent, we cherish his great legacy that he is visibly leaving behind. He was a great gift to Namibia and humanity. May he rest well,’ Shaanika said.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2024 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.