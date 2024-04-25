Namibians mourn late Iindji



Namibians from all walks of life are mourning the death of well-known banker Tomas Koneka Iindji who died on Tuesday, aged 44.

The late Iindji who died in Windhoek, played a pivotal role in the banking sector where he served for decades. After many years with First National Bank (FNB) Namibia, he became the Head of Business and Commercial Banking for Standard Bank earlier this year. Iindji was a former Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) northern branch chairperson.

Standard Bank Namibia in a message of condolences on Tuesday described Iindji as a great man and that his death is a great loss.

‘It is with a heavy heart that we wish to inform the Namibian nation of the passing of their beloved champion lindji. We extend our sincere condolences to his wife, children, family, our colleagues who worked closely with him, and the entire Namibian community,’ read the message.

On his part, former NCCI Chief Executive Officer Tarah Shaanika remembered the late Iindji as a passionate business leader and

banker who inspired so many people.

He said Iindji was a gifted leader who exuded so much energy and exhibited amazing natural human relations and networking abilities.

‘As we mourn his untimely passing and celebrate his life so well spent, we cherish his great legacy that he is visibly leaving behind. He was a great gift to Namibia and humanity. May he rest well,’ Shaanika said.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency