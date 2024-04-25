Namibia records increase in tourists from KAZA countries: Mbidzo



WINDHOEK: Namibia has seen a significant increase in the number of tourists arriving from Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA) countries.

During the 2021/22 period, the country experienced a staggering 4 073 per cent increase in visitor arrivals from Angola, a 109 per cent increase from Botswana, and a consistent 52 per cent growth from Zambia.

Bornventure Mbidzo, the acting CEO of the Namibia Tourism Board (NTB), made these announcements on Wednesday at the Tourism Expo underway in Windhoek.

He stated that the streamlined travel arrangements between Namibia and Botswana have surely contributed to the increase in visitor numbers.

‘The introduction of seamless border crossings has made it easier and more convenient for tourists to explore both countries, encouraging them to stay longer and discover the diverse attractions we offer,’ he said.

He added that NTB firmly believes that similar agreements between other KAZA TFCA countries such as Angola, Zambia and Zimbabwe hold immense po

tential for the tourism sector in those nations.

‘By promoting cross-border tourism, eliminating bureaucratic hurdles, and enhancing the overall experience for travellers, we can collectively showcase the breathtaking diversity of each country within the KAZA region,’ he said.

KAZA TFCA Secretariat Executive Director, Nyambe Nyambe meanwhile stated that KAZA partner states are interested in making smart investments in the tourism sector and capitalising on the natural, cultural, and heritage resources that serve as the foundation of landscape tourism offerings. This is by ensuring resource development and unlocking the value of their natural assets and cultural heritage resources.

Nyambe said that beyond borders tourism in KAZA has been going on for a long time, but a lot still is required to make it more competitive, sustainable and beneficial.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency