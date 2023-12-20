Boy allegedly dies after being bitten by snake

ONAMISHU: A 10-year-old boy allegedly died after being bitten by a snake at Oshaataha village in the Oshikoto Region on Tuesday. According to a crime update issued on Wednesday by the Namibian Police Force's Commissioner Theopoline Kalompo-Nashikaku, it is alleged that Nikanor Hashali was walking alone in the bushes around 11h00 when he was bitten on his left leg. 'He ran home and told his mother, who took him to Onamishu clinic for treatment. He spent almost three hours under a nurse's care but later died at the clinic,' Nashikaku said. The deceased's body was taken to the Omuthiya State Hospital Mortuary for a post-mortem to be conducted. The boy's next of kin are informed. In a separate incident, a 68-year-old farmer allegedly lost 15 goats worth N.dollars 30 000 due to theft at Farm Boxer-Halter in Tsumeb on Monday. The incident occurred around 18h30. Nashikaku reported that the suspects allegedly entered the complainant's farm, collected goats from the grazing area, and put them in a kraal that the y made on the farm of the complainant. 'They slaughtered the goats without the complainant's consent and transported meat to the Kuvukiland location in Tsumeb on Tuesday. While they were busy offloading and putting the meat in the nearby house at the road, they were intercepted by the police which found one carcass of a goat in the house,' Nashikaku said. The other carcasses were loaded into a taxi and taken to the Kuvukiland location. The suspects are three males aged 23, 24 and 27, and one 44-year-old female, who owns the house where some of the carcasses were found. All suspects were arrested and are schedules to appear before the Tsumeb Magistrate's Court on Thursday. Source: The Namibia Press Agency