Brazil Health Minister Blasts U.S. Over Family Visa Cancellations



Brasília: Brazilian Health Minister Alexandre Padilha on Friday called the U.S. government’s decision to revoke tourist visas for his wife and 10-year-old daughter “cowardly,” saying it was an attempt to intimidate those who refuse to bow to Washington.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the move was part of U.S. sanctions over Brazil’s continued prosecution of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest on charges of attempting a coup.

In an interview with GloboNews, Padilha stated that Bolsonaro’s camp was behind the measure, mocking the idea that a 10-year-old could pose a threat to the United States. Earlier this month, the U.S. administration imposed 50 percent tariffs on Brazilian goods, while pressing the Brazilian Supreme Federal Court to drop the Bolsonaro case.

Washington also revoked visas for several officials, including Supreme Court justices and two Health Ministry officials, over their involvement in the “More Doctors” program that brought Cuban physicians to under

served areas. Brazilian Institutional Relations Minister Gleisi Hoffmann condemned the visa cancellations and defended Padilha’s record, saying he and his team “saved lives, unlike Bolsonaro’s actions during the pandemic.”