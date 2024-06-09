Buni Gari water treatment plant ready June – Yobe Gov.



Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe says the 16 million litres per day capacity Buni Gari Water Treatment Plant will be ready by the end of June.

Buni stated this in Buni Gari on Saturday when he inspected the level of work at the project site.

‘We are assured that the plant will be ready by June this year, as stipulated in the contractual agreement,’ he said.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the depth of the plant’s reservoir, water confluence point, and the installation of solar-powered equipment.

Buni also said the plant’s production capacity could be further upgraded to 20 million litres per day upon completion.

He said that the project would address water scarcity in the town and its environs when completed.

The governor charged the contractor to deliver the project within the agreed timeframe for the state to have value for its money.

Buni also expressed satisfaction with the backup generator that would be installed at the plant to ensure consistency in operation.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria