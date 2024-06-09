FG commends firm on 10 MMscfd LNG facility investment in Ogun



Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), has commended Tetracore Energy for its investment in a 10-million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) LNG facility.

The investment in the facility is aimed at promoting energy security in Nigeria.

Ekpo made the commendation at the inauguration of Tetracore Energy Group’s 6.1 MMscfd Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) facility and the groundbreaking ceremony for the 10 MMscfd LNG plant at Atakobo, along Benin-Sagamu Expressway, Ogun.

The minister stated that the CNG and LNG facilities, aimed at promoting energy security in Nigeria, and cleaner energy as well as ensuring energy security for the country.

He praised Tetracore Energy Group for its vision and dedication to advancing Nigeria’s gas infrastructure.

‘The commissioning of your 6.1 MMscfd CNG facility and the groundbreaking ceremony for your 10 MMscfd LNG facility are significant steps towards enhancing our nation’s energy security.

‘These developments are critical components of our

strategy to diversify energy sources, promote cleaner energy, and ensure energy security for our people.

‘Natural gas is a pivotal element in the global energy transition towards a more sustainable energy system,’ said Ekpo.

The minister highlighted that natural gas provides a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil fuels and supports the integration of renewable energy sources.

He noted that the LNG facility would play a crucial role in expanding in-country processing capabilities and delivering feedstock to gas-based industries nationwide.

‘This project will drive economic growth, create jobs and improve the quality of life for our citizens.

‘The use of CNG in transportation will reduce reliance on imported fuels and lower greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with our commitment to the Paris Agreement and our national climate goals,’ he added.

Representing the Ogun Government, Dr Ola Aikulola, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, expressed gratitude to Tetracore

Energy Group for its milestone achievement.

He stated that Tetracore’s efforts in gas penetration and utilisation aligned perfectly with Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s goals for sustainable energy solutions in the state and the country.

‘This initiative is a testament to the visionary leadership of President Bola Tinubu to deepen the penetration of natural gas for our utilisation.

‘This project will create more jobs for the people of Ogun state, stimulate economic growth, and contribute significantly to the development of our industrial base,’ Aikulola said.

Mr Sesan Odukoya, Head of the Oil and Gas Department at the Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, congratulated Tetracore Energy Group on its achievement.

Representing Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Odukoya emphasised the strategic partnership between Lagos and Ogun states in developing CNG and LNG facilities to enhance energy security and promote clean energy.

In his remarks, Mr Olalekan Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Tetracore Energy Group,

said that the firm could deliver up to 70 million standard cubic feet of gas per day to multiple customers.

He highlighted the state-of-the-art CNG satellite complex, which includes a 10 MMscfd gas delivery facility, a 6.1 MMscfd CNG delivery and loading facility, as well as a 2.1-megawatt power generation plant.

Williams thanked both the federal and state governments for their support, policies and initiatives that made the project a reality.

He emphasised the firm’s dedication to ensuring that their operations benefit all stakeholders, from employees to the communities where they operate. (NAN)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria