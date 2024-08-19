Burkina: Women committed to achieving food self-sufficiency



Ouagadougou: The Alliance of Women Committed to the Fatherland (AFEP) urged, on Saturday in Ouagadougou, women to support the agro-pastoral and fisheries offensive launched by the President of Faso, with a view to achieve food self-sufficiency.

‘We educate women not to see a farmer as a poor person. The rich are those who have their own food,’ said the coordinator of the Alliance of Women Committed to the Fatherland (AFEP), Aïssata Ilboudo.

For Ms. Ilboudo, there is nothing like having food self-sufficiency, which constitutes the first wealth of a country.

The Alliance of Women Committed to the Fatherland (AFEP) initiated a press conference on Saturday in Ouagadougou under the theme: ‘Agro-pastoral and fisheries offensive 2023-2025 of the Transition: Issues and participation of women’.

For her, this conference aims to invite women to support the dynamic of food self-sufficiency initiated by the authorities.

‘We invite Burkinabè women to get into agriculture and livestock breeding. It’s a sector that pays

a lot of money. Because when the stomach is empty, it’s complicated. A developed country is a country that manages to feed itself,’ she added.

According to her, the AFEP movement is already playing its part in the presidential initiative by exploiting 10 hectares of corn for the benefit of internally displaced people. Each woman in the alliance has her own field and also practices breeding.

For the AFEP coordinator, the agro-pastoral and fishing sector constitutes an opportunity for wealth creation for women.

‘The agro-pastoral and fisheries offensive is both a vision and a commitment of the government to reduce our dependence on our imports and also create decent jobs in the agro-pastoral sector,’ indicated the speaker. , technician of the ministry in charge of agriculture, Amadou Kabré.

For Mr. Kabré, the theme of the conference fits with the priorities of his department.

According to him, this conference will help show women the opportunities offered by this agro-pastoral and fishing offensive.

It wi

ll also show how women can contribute to achieving the vision of the highest authorities, set out in the operational plan for food security.

Source: Burkina Information Agency