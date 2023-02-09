Burundi’s Ambassador to Namibia, Alexis Bukuru, has said his government plans to send experts to Namibia to meet with their counterparts and discuss issues of common interest such as unemployment and climate change.

The two countries need to find common solutions as they face similar problems, Bukuru told the media after presenting his letter of credence to President Hage Geingob at State House today.

“We are planning to send experts here to meet with the Namibian experts to identify areas of cooperation in order to not only strengthen our bilateral relations but to also find a common solution to overcome the challenges facing both countries,” he said.

Bukuru, who was among the four Heads of Mission Designates to hand over their letters of credence to Geingob, singled out the unemployment challenges in Burundi, especially among the youth. He said the government of Burundi is trying its best to encourage young people to form cooperatives and gives them loans to start farming and agriculture projects.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Namibia, Muktar Abdu said during his tenure he aims to focus on development to development, people to people and business-to-business relationships.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency