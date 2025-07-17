Copa Sudamericana Playoff Round Results: Bolivar, Once Caldas, and Alianza Lima Secure Victories



Phnom penh: Cambodia’s trade volume with its fellow ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member states reached 8.45 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of 2025, marking an increase of 6 percent over the same period last year, an official report stated on Thursday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the country exported products valued at 3.12 billion dollars to other ASEAN countries during the January-June period this year, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 16 percent. Meanwhile, Cambodia’s total imports amounted to 5.33 billion dollars, registering a rise of 0.91 percent.





The report, compiled by the Ministry of Commerce, highlighted that Cambodia’s trade volume with ASEAN constituted 27.2 percent of the country’s total trade volume in the first half of 2025.

