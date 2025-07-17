Hot News :

Copa Sudamericana Playoff Round Results: Bolivar, Once Caldas, and Alianza Lima Secure Victories

Trust, Clarity Key in Communication: Experts

Cambodia’s Trade with ASEAN Hits 8.45 Billion USD in First Half of 2025

Erongo Governor Announces Aggressive Education Revival Plan

Shanghai Port Records 13 Percent Surge in Auto Exports in H1

NDSF Prepares Namibian Athletes for Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Cambodia’s Trade with ASEAN Hits 8.45 Billion USD in First Half of 2025

Share This Article:


Phnom penh: Cambodia’s trade volume with its fellow ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member states reached 8.45 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of 2025, marking an increase of 6 percent over the same period last year, an official report stated on Thursday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the country exported products valued at 3.12 billion dollars to other ASEAN countries during the January-June period this year, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 16 percent. Meanwhile, Cambodia’s total imports amounted to 5.33 billion dollars, registering a rise of 0.91 percent.



The report, compiled by the Ministry of Commerce, highlighted that Cambodia’s trade volume with ASEAN constituted 27.2 percent of the country’s total trade volume in the first half of 2025.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.