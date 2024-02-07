CAN offers support following Buckingham Palace announcement

WINDHOEK: Namibia, as a country, can empathize with the pain that the British population is currently suffering because they, too, have lost their late President to cancer. This was said by Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) in the wake of a recent announcement from Buckingham Palace regarding the cancer diagnosis of His Majesty King Charles III. Hansen in an interview with Nampa on Wednesday said 'CAN extends its heartfelt sympathies and support to the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom during this challenging time. CAN, a leading organization dedicated to cancer awareness, prevention and support, stands in solidarity with all those affected by cancer, including prominent figures such as the late president and the King.' In addition to expressing solidarity with the King and his family, CAN acknowledges the recent loss of its president, a respected figure in Namibia's fight against cancer. Hansen said that the loss compounds the grief felt with in the organisation, as members mourn the passing of a dedicated leader and advocate for cancer patients and their families. 'Our thoughts are with the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom as they navigate the challenging journey. We understand firsthand the impact of a cancer diagnosis, and we stand ready to offer our support and resources to those in need,'' he said. The announcement from Buckingham Palace, he added serves as a reminder of the importance of early detection, access to quality care, and ongoing research to improve outcomes for all individuals affected by cancer. 'CAN remains committed to its mission of raising awareness, providing support services and advocating for policies that promote cancer prevention and treatment,'' he said. As the global community rallies behind the King and his family, CAN emphasizes the importance of unity and collaboration in the fight against cancer, he said. ''In the face of adversity, CAN reaffirms its commitment to supporting cancer patients, s urvivors and their loved ones. The organization encourages individuals to seek information, resources and support to navigate the challenges of cancer diagnosis and treatment,' Hansen concluded. Source: The Namibia Press Agency