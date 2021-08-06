GKSD responded to a call for assistance from His Excellency Ahmed Boutache the Ambassador of Algeria to Italy, with 12 palettes of PPE and oxygen concentrators.

MALPENSA, Italy and ALGIERS, Algeria, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yesterday, Algeria received a generous donation of anti-Covid medication and equipment.

In Algeria, from 3 January 2020 to 6:44pm CEST, 4 August 2021, there have been 175,229 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 4,370 deaths, reported to World Health Organization.

In the context of continuing support and solidarity between Italy and Algeria, GKSD President Kamel Ghribi responded to a call for assistance from His Excellency Ahmed Boutache the Ambassador of Algeria to Italy and the Hon. Mr. Ali REDJEl the Consul General of Algeria in Milan in the ongoing fight against Covid-19. The GKSD Chairman reiterated his belief that, “We have a duty to support all nations if we are to dominate COVID-19. His donation of essential medical equipment, oxygen supplies and medical oxygen concentrators will support Algeria to help fight the pandemic.”

Included in the 12 palettes received, there were oxygen concentrators, which are devices that concentrate the oxygen from a gas supply by selectively removing nitrogen to supply an oxygen-enriched product gas stream and several oxygen cylinders, which are high-pressure, non-reactive, seamless tempered steel containers for compressed gas (O2) used for medical, therapeutic or diagnostic purposes. It gives the provision of supplemental oxygen to maintain aerobic metabolism during patient transport. Badly needed PPE kits were also part of the shipment.

GKSD has recently also donated to Tunisia during the government transition, as violent Covid protests escalated in the streets.

