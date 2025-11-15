Roundup: Croatia Locks Up World Cup Berth After Overcoming Early Faroese Strike



Beijing: The latest samples from 26 scientific experiments conducted aboard China’s space station, totaling approximately 46.67 kilograms, were brought back to Earth on Friday, according to the Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization (CSU) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).





According to Namibia Press Agency, this marks the ninth transfer of materials from the orbiting laboratory. The Shenzhou-21 return capsule brought back samples from experiments in space life sciences, materials science, and combustion research. Upon landing, the mice from the life science experiments underwent immediate field processing. Researchers will analyze their behavior and key physiological and biochemical indicators to understand the animals’ stress responses and adaptive mechanisms to spaceflight conditions. These findings will provide critical insights into how space environments affect living organisms, according to the CSU.





Other biological samples-including zebrafish, hornwort, streptomyces, planarians, and brain organoids-along with select materials science and combustion experiment samples, were transported to the CSU in Beijing at 00:40 a.m. Saturday. After initial status checks, these specimens were handed over to research teams for further study. The remaining samples will be transported to Beijing along with the Shenzhou-21 return capsule.





Next, scientists will perform transcriptome sequencing on the recovered cell samples to investigate microgravity-induced changes, identifying key biological mechanisms and potential intervention targets. This work is expected to contribute to new strategies for preventing and treating related diseases.





For the returned materials science samples-such as tungsten-hafnium alloys, soft magnetic materials, and relaxor ferroelectric single crystals-researchers will examine their microstructures, chemical composition, and elemental distribution, the CSU said. These analyses will clarify how gravity influences material growth, composition segregation, solidification defects, and overall performance, while also revealing the in-service performance of materials under space conditions.





The results are anticipated to advance several applications, including protective materials for high-performance solar cells, high-gain radiation-resistant optical fibers, and innovative material processing techniques for lunar infrastructure. These developments would provide important theoretical and technical support for satellite communications and space exploration.





Following the return of combustion experiment samples-including burners, soot collection plates, and covers-scientists will analyze the flame-synthesized semiconductor nanomaterials, soot samples, and nanocarbon particle formation characteristics, according to the CSU. Outcomes from this work may enable advances in extraterrestrial flame synthesis of nanomaterials, new energy systems, fire safety in space, and functional nanocarbon production.

