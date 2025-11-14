Guehi Withdraws from England Squad Through Foot Injury



Katjinakatji: The Chinese Embassy handed over 25 zinc houses valued at N.dollars 300,000 to residents of Katjinakatji village in the Kavango West Region on Thursday. The donation follows heavy storms that destroyed 171 homes in the village in January this year.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the ceremony marked the first phase of reconstruction efforts in the village, where families have been living in tents provided by the Office of the Prime Minister since the storms. In a speech read on his behalf, China’s Ambassador to Namibia, Zhao Weiping, said the donation demonstrates China’s commitment to supporting Namibian communities during times of crisis. “We stand with the people of Katjinakatji in their time of need. These houses represent our solidarity and friendship with Namibia,” he said.





The zinc structures include basic amenities and are designed to provide immediate shelter for the most vulnerable families identified by local authorities. Mankupi constituency councillor Lukas Muha expressed gratitude for the response from the Chinese government. “This assistance comes at a critical time when our people are struggling to rebuild their lives. We appreciate China’s continued partnership with our constituency,” Muha said.





Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, chairperson of the Local Development Committee, Jopa Ouruunda, said the donation brings hope to families who lost everything. “We are grateful to the Chinese Embassy for remembering us in our darkest hour. These houses will protect our children and elderly from the elements while we work to rebuild,” Ouruunda said.





Kavango West Regional Chairperson Joseph Sikongo said assessments are ongoing to determine additional support needed for the remaining affected families. “We are working with various partners to ensure all displaced families receive adequate shelter,” he said. The Chinese Embassy indicated that additional support may be provided based on ongoing needs assessments.





Sikongo said the community is organising committees to oversee the fair distribution of the remaining reconstruction assistance expected from the government and other development partners.

