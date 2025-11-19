

Beijing: Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index experiencing an increase of 0.18 percent, reaching 3,946.74 points. This marks a positive movement in the Chinese market amid fluctuations in various sectors.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Shenzhen Component Index remained unchanged, closing at 13,080.09 points. The combined turnover of these two indices was noted at 1.73 trillion yuan, approximately 244 billion U.S. dollars. This represents a decrease from the previous trading day’s turnover of 1.93 trillion yuan.





The trading day saw shares in shipbuilding, precious metals, and insurance sectors making notable gains. However, stocks related to gas, culture and media, and medical services experienced significant declines. Meanwhile, the ChiNext Index, which tracks China’s Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, recorded a gain of 0.25 percent, closing at 3,076.85 points.

