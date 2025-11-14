Hot News :

ChiNext Index Ends Week with Significant Decline

Share This Article:


Shenzhen: The ChiNext Index, which tracks China’s Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, experienced a notable decline on Friday, falling by 2.82 percent to close at 3,111.51 points.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the ChiNext Index is a key indicator of the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, alongside the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices. This decline highlights the current trends and movements within China’s growth enterprise sector as reflected on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

