Chula Chula aiming to avoid relegation

WINDHOEK: Eeshoke Chula Chula's head coach, John Sikerete, says he is happy with the team's progress this season, but their primary goal is to perform well in the league to avoid being relegated. The Debmarine Namibia Premiership team based in Ohangwena is currently placed sixth on the 16-team log standing with 29 points. In an interview with Nampa, Sikerete stated that as newcomer to the Premier League his team has performed exceptionally well, and they aim to continue collecting points in the remaining games of the season. 'Our goal for this season was simply to avoid relegation, and we have performed well in that regard, currently sitting in sixth place on the league standings. However, we could still slip down the table if we fail to win our remaining 11 games this season,' Sikerete said. The coach added that as the league nears its conclusion, teams will be competing to achieve better positions on the log. Therefore, their aim is to perform to the best of their abilities. 'All our players are in the squad, including those who were previously injured. As a team we have not set any specific targets apart from avoiding relegation, which seems unlikely at the moment. However, if we finish higher than our current position, that would be a bonus for us as newcomers to the Premier League,' he said. Khomas NamPol is leading the log standings with 41 points. African Stars, the defending champions, are second on the log with 40 points after 19 matches played by both teams. FC Ongos have completed 18 matches this season and are in third place on the log with 39 points. Mighty Gunners and Blue Waters are in fourth and fifth place respectively, with 29 points each. Meanwhile, Otjiwarongo-based Life Fighters are bottom of the log standing with 11 points. Katutura-based Orlando Pirates are 15th with 14 points while Civics, based in Khomasdal, are 14th with 17 points. Source: The Namibia Press Agency