Coetzee and Dreyer win Nedbank Cycle Challenge

Namibia’s time trial national champion Drikus Coetzee and Risa Dreyer were on Sunday crowned new champions of the 2023 Nedbank Namibia Cycle Challenge men and women’s elite categories.

The 37th edition of the annual Nedbank Cycle Challenge saw riders competing in distances of 20 kilometres (km), 30km, 60km, and 100km for elite athletes starting at the Nedbank Campus in Fidel Castro Street and Rev Michael Scott Street and concluding in front of Zoo Park in Independence Avenue.

Coetzee who won the elite men’s title for the first time in his career had to beat Swiss rider Konny Looser to the line after the pair broke off from the platoon just 15km into the 100km race, while third place was taken by Ingram Cuff who was over four minutes behind.

In the women’s race, Dreyer had a good race as she was also crowned women’s champion for the first time after beating Belinda van Rhyn and Nicola Fester who finished second and third respectively.

Speaking to the media after the race, Coetzee said he was happy to break off with Looser at the start of the race as it helped him maintain the pace.

“The weather was great today. With 15km into the race Daniel Hahn, Looser and I managed to break off from the platoon and then maintained the pace throughout. I am happy to win this race as it’s the only event that I have never won in road cycling in the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dreyer said she loves competing on the matchless route and was happy to win the Nedbank cycle challenge for the first time.

“I took the lead from the start as I love competing in the matchless route but coming back the wind was a bit strong my fellow riders put up a good ride but today I was strong. I am now looking forward to the Tour de Windhoek where I will be representing my team Mannie Bike Mecca,” she said.

This year the elite women’s category had a few riders as some of its strongest riders are in Ghana representing the country at the African Championships.

The next race is the Tour de Windhoek, which is scheduled to take place in Windhoek from 16 to 19 February 2023.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency