

La paz: The Copa Sudamericana playoff round commenced with first-leg matches on Wednesday, where Bolivar, Once Caldas, and Alianza Lima emerged victorious. Bolivar delivered a strong performance against Palestino, securing a 3-0 win, marking a solid start in the playoff stage.

According to Namibia Press Agency, San Antonio faced a challenging match against Once Caldas, who dominated the game with a decisive 3-0 victory. This result puts Once Caldas in a favorable position as they prepare for the second-leg matches.

In another significant match, Alianza Lima took on Gremio and managed to secure a 2-0 win. This gives Alianza Lima a crucial advantage as they head into the next phase of the competition. These results set an intriguing stage for the upcoming matches, where teams will strive to solidify their positions in the tournament.