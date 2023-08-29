Council boss tasks supervisors on effective service delivery

The Chairman of Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, Mrs Semiat Bada, has charged supervisors in the LCDA to focus more on the attainment of effective service delivery while discharging their duties.

Bada made this known at the presentation of official cars to 13 council supervisors and special advisers at the council’s secretariat in Lagos on Tuesday.

Bada also urged the supervisors to rededicate themselves to developing the council as compensation for his commitment to their welfare.

The chairman noted that the people of the council were expecting more grassroots development and dividends of democracy, saying that the council was determined to meet the expectations of the people.

Bada advised them to always be available for their people, ensuring that open door policy becomes their watch door.

The chairman reiterated the determination of her administration to put more smiles on the faces of the people by embarking on projects that would directly touch their lives.

She warned that the government would not tolerate any act of indolence from them, stressing that service to the people must be taken with all seriousness.

According to Bada, the official cars presented to the supervisors and other special advisers are part of the agenda of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is improving the welfare of workers in the state.

“I actually want to appreciate everyone here today; it has been a year and some months that we have bought these official cars for our supervisors.

“A lot of people might be saying why is it now that we are presenting these cars to the beneficiaries?.

“What we are doing today is statutory for workers that are working with the council especially the supervisors, to get these official cars for them as the constitution demands.

“The constitution says we should get them a vehicle so as to make their work easier for them,” she said.

Bada also assured residents of the council that her administration would continue to provide palliatives as part of measures to mitigate the effect of hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

Speaking, Mr Olushola Oduberel, the council’s Supervisor, Budget and Planning, said the official cars presented to them was a good idea because it would enhance their jobs in terms of inspection and carrying out their official duties.

Oduberel commended the chairman on the recent distribution of palliatives to residents especially to the widows and embarking on several grassroots projects to improve the lives of the people in the council.

In his comment, one of the apex leaders in the council, Mr Babatude Adetunji, said the chairman had done extremely well even though things were extremely high she has been able to find a way around it.

He said: “Like what she is doing today, it is also one of her testimonies of her passion to make sure that life is easy for the residents and even the workers.

“She has passion for the welfare of the councillors, the supervisors, special advisers and the vehicle will further make life easy for them in terms of mobility.”

Also, Mrs Majola Bello, the council’s Supervisor for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, said the gesture showed that the chairman wanted them to be comfortable in discharging their official duties.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria