Counter-terrorism centre, NAFDAC sign MoU on terrorism prevention



The National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on prevention of violent extremism and terrorism.

NCTC is domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The National Coordinator of NCTC, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, said the collaboration marked a pivotal moment in their joint efforts to prevent and counter terrorism in Nigeria.

He said that terrorism posed a significant threat to Nigeria’s security, stability, and prosperity, adding that it undermined the fundamental values, challenges the way of life, and endangers the safety of the citizens.

According to him, NAFDAC plays an important role in combating crime by regulating the manufacture, importation, and distribution of drugs, chemicals, and other controlled products.

Laka said that joining forces with NAFDAC would help to enhance their collective efforts in disrupting illicit networks, dismantling their finan

cing sources, and safeguarding communities from the scourge of terrorism.

‘This MoU represents a commitment to shared goals, mutual support, and effective cooperation.

‘It signifies our dedication to leveraging our respective expertise, resources, and capabilities to strengthen our response to terrorism, prevent radicalisation, and protect our society from the devastating impact of violent extremism.

‘Through this partnership, we will work together to enhance information sharing, intelligence cooperation, capacity building, and joint operations.

‘By combining our efforts and forging a united front against terrorism, we are better equipped to confront this multifaceted challenge and uphold the safety and security of our nation,’ he said.

Laka commended NAFDAC for their commitment to the collaborative endeavour, adding that they would collectively embark on a path of shared responsibility, solidarity, and resilience in the fight against terrorism.

In her remarks, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji

sola Adeyeye commended the ONSA for returning the agency to the ports on May 16, 2018.

Adeyeye said that the signing of the MoU was a plus to the country in terms of reduction in death and obliteration of the young minds.

She pledged the continued collaboration of her agency with the NCTC towards preventing the young people from going into substance abuse.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria