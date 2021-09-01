COVID-19: Namibia records 146 new cases, three deaths

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced that Namibia on Monday recorded 146 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 3 375.

Shangula in the daily COVID-19 update on Tuesday said the new deaths occurred on 21, 25 and 27 August 2021 respectively, adding that none of the deceased were vaccinated.

The newly confirmed cases represent an 8.5 per cent positivity ratio.

The cases have a gender distribution of 92 female and 54 male patients, with the youngest being seven months old and the oldest, 91 years.

Ohangwena recorded the highest number of positive cases at 36 followed by Omusati with 31 cases, Oshana 24, Omaheke 23, Kunene 11, Erongo 10, Khomas five, Oshikoto four, while Otjozondjupa and ||Kharas each recorded one case.

Shangula said of all the reported cases, 57 are learners, accounting for 39 per cent of the cases.

He said 19 are from Rietquelle High School in Gobabis in the Omaheke Region while eight learners were reported from David Sheehama Senior Secondary School in Outapi in the Omusati Region and the rest were from different schools.

Seven teachers, one student and three healthcare workers also tested positive for COVID-19.

“Of the confirmed cases, four have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and other four have received two doses,” Shangula noted.

Namibia currently has 2 762 active cases, of which 196 are hospitalised and 37 are in intensive care.

Furthermore, 59 new recoveries were announced, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 118 898.

A cumulative number of 212 069 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by 26 August 2021 while 112 853 had received their second dose.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency