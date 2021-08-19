COVID-19: Namibia records 197 new cases, 16 deaths

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced that Namibia on Wednesday recorded 197 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths from four districts, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 3 316.

Shangula in the daily COVID-19 update on Thursday said of the newly reported deaths, one occurred on 21 July 2021, two between 03-06 August, seven between 08-13 August, three between 15 and 16 August and three occurred within the 24-hour reporting cycle.

“Two of the deaths, from Outapi district, were reported as home deaths and none of the deceased persons were vaccinated,” he said.

The health minister said the new cases were identified from 1 731 results received from laboratories in the last 24 hours, representing an 11.4 per cent positivity ratio.

These cases have a gender distribution of 118 female and 79 male patients with the youngest being three days old and the oldest, 99 years.

Among the confirmed cases 33 are learners and seven teachers, nine students and two healthcare workers.

Shangula went on to say, of the confirmed cases 14 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while eight have received two doses.

Ohangwena recorded the highest number of positive cases with 41 cases, followed by Oshana and ||Kharas with 30 cases each, Khomas 21, Oshikoto 14, Omusati 12 and Zambezi as well as Erongo with 10 cases each, Kunene nine, Otjozondjupa six, Omaheke two and Kavango West and Kavango East with one case each.

Namibia currently has 2 843 active cases of which 232 are hospitalised and 42 are in intensive care units.

Furthermore, 209 new recoveries were announced, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 116 912.

A total of 193 246 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday, while 86 993 had received the two full doses.

The minister said Namibia is increasing the range of COVID-19 vaccines on offer, stating that the country will receive the Sputnik V vaccine on Friday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency