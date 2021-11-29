COVID-19: Namibia records 20 new cases

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, announced that Namibia on Saturday recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases, and no deaths relating to the virus.

In an update issued Sunday, Shangula said the new cases are part of 1 322 tested samples, representing a 1.5 per cent positivity ratio and had a gender distribution of 11 males and nine females aged between 15 and 71 years.

The Khomas Region recorded the highest number of cases at 14, followed by Otjozondjupa with three, whilst ||Kharas, Erongo and Oshana recorded one case each.

Three of the confirmed cases are learners and one a health worker.

The new positive cases are all not vaccinated.

Namibia on Saturday had 112 active cases, of which 19 were hospitalised and two people were admitted to intensive care units.

Eleven new recoveries were recorded, bringing the total number of recoveries to 125 483 by Saturday.

The minister also reported that a cumulative 365 473 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Saturday of which 79 459 had received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while 227 147 people had received two doses. A total of 306 606 people had therefore completed their vaccination.

The total COVID-19 related deaths remain at 3 573.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency