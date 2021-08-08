COVID-19: Namibia records 229 new cases, nine deaths

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced that Namibia on Saturday recorded 229 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths from five districts.

Shangula, in the daily COVID-19 update on Sunday, said of the reported deaths one occurred on 27 June 2021 and three between 01 and 21 July, while five occurred between 03 and 04 August 2021.

“No deaths were reported during the last 24-hour reporting cycle and none of the nine deceased were vaccinated,” Shangula said.

The cases had a gender distribution of 137 females and 92 males, with the youngest being six months old and the oldest, 95 years.

According to Shangula, the new cases included 36 learners, 12 teachers, three students as well as eight healthcare workers.

“Of all the confirmed cases, 22 are reported to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine including six who are fully vaccinated,” he said.

Ohangwena recorded the highest number of cases at 56, followed by Oshikoto with 52, Oshana 26, Omusati 16, Zambezi 14, ||Kharas 13, Khomas 12, Otjozondjupa 11, Erongo 10, Kunene eight, Omaheke six, Hardap four and Kavango East with one case.

Namibia on Saturday had 18 650 active cases, of which 372 were hospitalised with 76 patients in intensive care.

In addition, 136 new recoveries were announced, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 99 191.

A cumulative 174 896 people had received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Saturday, while 53 455 had received their second dose.

Source: Namibia Press Agency