COVID-19: Namibia records 25 new cases, four deaths

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced that Namibia on Thursday recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, bringing the total deaths to 3 538.

Shangula, in the daily COVID-19 update on Friday, said the new cases were part of 1 123 samples tested, representing a 2.2 per cent positivity ratio, with a gender distribution of 16 females and nine males between the ages of two and 95 years.

The Khomas Region recorded the highest number of cases at eight, followed by Oshana with three, Ohangwena three, Omusati two, Oshikoto two, ||Kharas two, Zambezi two, Kavango East one, Otjozondjupa one and Kunene also recording one case.

Of the confirmed cases, three are learners, two students, one teacher and one a healthcare worker. One positive case has received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while the rest are not vaccinated.

Namibia on Thursday had 869 active cases, of which 49 were hospitalised and five in intensive care.

A further 22 recoveries were also announced, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 123 820.

A cumulative 292 938 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, while 189 449 had been fully vaccinated.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency