COVID-19: Namibia records 362 new cases and two deaths

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, has announced that Namibia on Monday recorded 362 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, bringing total deaths in the country to 3 613.

In the daily update issued Tuesday, Shangula said the new cases formed part of 1 081 results and represented a 33.5 per cent positivity ratio, with a gender distribution of 196 females and 166 males aged between six days and 94 years.

The Omusati Region recorded the highest number of cases at 89, followed by the Oshana Region with 81 cases, Khomas 67, Erongo 47, Otjozondjupa 40, ||Kharas 17, Ohangwena nine, Kunene eight, Oshikoto two and the Hardap and Kavango West regions with one case each.

Among the confirmed cases are 37 learners, 10 teachers, six students and 12 health care workers.

Shangula also reported that 108 new recoveries were recorded, bringing total recoveries in the country to 129 775.

The number of active cases on Tuesday increased to 14 565 of which 335 were hospitalised and 27 admitted to intensive care units. Eight of the hospitalised cases received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 40 are fully vaccinated, while two cases in ICU are also fully vaccinated.

The minister also reported that by 26 December, 403 489 people, including 1 719 children aged 12 to 17 years, had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 104 374 people had received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with 237 295 having received two doses of other vaccines.

He further said 341 669 people had completed their vaccination, which translates to 22.8 per cent of the target population, adding that 4 482 people have received their third dose of the vaccines.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency