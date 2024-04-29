Relentless Golden Bees put pressure on KK Palace in NWSFD title race



Golden Bees FC, seeking to return to the Debmarine Namibia Premier League, has put pressure on King Kauluma (KK) Palace after defeating Young Chiefs and Golden Bigs on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

The Outjo-based team maintained its grip on the Northwest Stream First Division League leaders, defeating opponents Young Chiefs (2-0) and Golden Bigs (2-0), putting pressure on KK Palace, who also defeated Oshikuku Young Stars (2-0) and Ongwediva City (1-0) on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

An intriguing three-way title race that began with KK Palace, Eleven Warriors, and Golden Bees has evolved into a duel between KK Palace and Golden Bees, with both teams eager to declare their championship ambitions for next weekend’s final rounds of games.

KK Palace has 40 points, two more than Golden Bees – with only two games remaining, the championship race is now critical, as the two remain strong favourites to win the title.

The weekend results also saw the relegation of Otavi’s Touch and Go, who experienced do

uble defeats, first to Onambula United in a 3-1 thriller on Saturday, before bowing out of the league on Sunday with another 3-1 defeat to Khuse Lions.

Outjo Football Academy, Ongwediva City, Young Chiefs, and Oshikuku Young Stars are all still susceptible to relegation.

With two games remaining in the 2023/2024 season, Saturday’s fixtures brought challenging encounters, with Khuse Lions tearing Eleven Warriors’ aspirations of winning the league in a 2-0 defeat at Oshakati, and the revitalised African Motto also prevailing 1-0 over Ongwediva City.

Outjo Football Academy, determined to avoid relegation, defeated Golden Bigs 3-1 in Outjo, while Golden Bees beat Young Chiefs 2-0 and KK Palace overcame Oshikuku Young Stars 2-0. Onambula United crushed Touch and Go 3-0.

On Sunday, Outjo Football Academy drew 0-0 with Young Chiefs, Golden Bees triumphed 2-0 against Golden Bigs, and Ongwediva City lost 1-0 at home to KK Palace. Oshikuku Young Stars and African Motto shares the spoils following a goalless draw.

Onambula United lost at home to Eleven Warriors, before Khuse Lions defeated Touch and Go 3-1, increasing their prospects of finishing in the top four on the log standings.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency