COVID-19: Namibia records 480 new cases and five deaths

Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Saturday announced that Namibia recorded 480 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths.

Of the new cases, 260 were female and 220 male, with the youngest case aged four months and the oldest, 106 years.

The Khomas Region recorded the highest number of cases at 193, followed by Erongo with 75, Hardap with 47, Otjozondjupa with 46, //Kharas with 39, Omusati with 21, Oshana with 16, Zambezi with 14, Oshikoto 12, Kunene seven, Kavango East seven, Omaheke two and Ohangwena, one case.

A total of 330 were hospitalised of which 54 were in Intensive Care Units.

Comulative confirmed cases on Saturday stood at 58 057, with active cases at 5 259 and total deaths at 905.

Source: Namibia Press Agency