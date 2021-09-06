COVID-19: Namibia records 49 new cases

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced that Namibia on Sunday recorded 49 new COVID-19 cases with no deaths in the last 24 hours.

Shangula, in the daily COVID-19 update on Monday, said the newly confirmed cases are part of 1 206 samples tested at various laboratories around the country, representing a 4 per cent positivity ratio. The gender distribution is 23 female and 26 male patients, ranging between 11 months and 97 years.

Zambezi recorded the highest number of positive cases at 11 followed by Omusati with nine cases, Khomas seven, Omaheke six, Otjozondjupa four, Erongo three, Ohangwena two, Hardap two, Oshikoto two, ||Kharas one, Kavango East one and Kavango West also recording one case.

Shangula said of all the reported cases, 12 are learners from different schools and only one of the confirmed cases has received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Namibia currently has 2 306 active cases, of which 170 are hospitalised and 23 are in intensive care.

Furthermore, 60 new recoveries were announced, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 119 930.

A cumulative number of 220 781 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by 05 September 2021, while 126 882 had received their second doses.

