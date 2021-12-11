COVID-19: Namibia records 554 new cases

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced that Namibia on Thursday recorded 554 new COVID-19 cases.

No new deaths were recorded, thus total deaths remain at 3 575.

In the daily update issued Friday, Shangula said the new cases formed part of 2 619 tested samples and represented a 21.2 per cent positivity ratio, with a gender distribution of 264 males and 290 females between three weeks and 81 years of age.

The Khomas Region recorded the highest number of cases at 376, followed by Erongo with 85, Otjozondjupa with 50, ||Kharas 22, Omaheke six, Oshana three, Zambezi three, Kavango East three, Oshikoto three, Hardap two and Omusati one.

The confirmed cases include 36 healthcare workers, 28 learners, 16 students and four teachers. A total of 27 cases have received one vaccine dose and 71 cases are fully vaccinated.

A total of 79 new recoveries were recorded, bringing total recoveries in the country to 125 846.

Namibia on Thursday had 1 797 active cases of which 74 were hospitalised and four admitted to intensive care units. Five of the hospitalised cases are fully vaccinated and those in ICU are not vaccinated.

The minister also reported that by Thursday, 386 129 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine of which 92 759 had received the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, including 156 children aged 12 to 17 years. A total 232 204 people had received two doses, thus 324 963 people had completed their vaccination, whilst 522 people have received the third Sinopharm shot.

Shangula noted that as the number of cases are on the increase, the public should continue with the basic prevention measures; correctly and consistently wearing face masks, maintaining physical distance, keeping rooms well ventilated, avoiding crowded places, maintaining hand hygiene by washing with soap and water regularly or using alcohol-based hand sanitiser, and if a person is unwell, they should keep away from others and the most important thing is to get vaccinated.

“We emphasise again that vaccine may not always prevent you from getting infected, but it helps your body to fight the infection so that you do not get severe disease. Therefore, hearing the number of vaccinated people getting infected should not confuse us to think that vaccines are not working. Equally, vaccinated people should not get a false sense of protection and put their guards down on adhering to the preventive measures. One must get vaccinated and still comply with public health measures,” said Shangula.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency