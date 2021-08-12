CoW elects new Management Committee Chairperson

The Windhoek local authority council on Wednesday elected Ndeshihafela Larandja as the new Chairperson of the Management Committee for the remainder of the term which ends in December 2021.

City of Windhoek Acting Chief Executive Officer, George Mayumbelo, in a media statement on Thursday, said the management committee of the Municipal council at its special meeting held on 11 August 2021, elected Councillor Larandja to replace the previous chairperson Fillemon Hambuda who was recalled by his party Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) on 09 August 2021.

Larandja is also from IPC which had four councilors in the coalition-led city council, and now the party only has two councilors left as another councilor Desiree Davids is currently on suspension by her party for alleged misconduct.

Mayumbelo has also expressed his dismay with the recent illegal land occupation activities that took place in the city, and requested residents to desist from participating in illegal activities and rather engage with the relevant offices at the municipality for guidance because illegal land occupation will not be tolerated.

He said the city council is working tirelessly to address land issues, and that is why the city surveyed a total number of 31 864 plots during the period of July 2020 to July 2021, and issued a total number of 22 733 certificates of recognition to people in the informal settlements. Therefore, residents should be patient with the city leadership as it prioritises land delivery.

Source: Namibia press Agency