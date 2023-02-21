CRAN commences with auctioning of radio frequency spectrum bands

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) has commenced with the auction process for radio frequency spectrum bands, aimed at ensuring communications services in all 14 regions to 80 per cent of the country’s population.

Radio frequency spectrum bands, 694-790 MHz and 790-862 MHz are allocated to international mobile telecommunications services on a primary basis.

According to a media statement CRAN issued on Monday, the auction process started on Friday, for spectrum bands that are utilised by telecommunications service licensees to provide 4G and 3G mobile services in Namibia and to fulfil roll-out obligations.

“The authority assumes full responsibility for spectrum assignment, based on the principles of independent decision-making and impartiality, and it is the authority’s primary and legislative object to promote competition in the telecommunications sector, through efficient spectrum management. To this end, the authority adopted a holistic approach in determining a roadmap for the release of spectrum for the period of 2022 to 2024,” said CRAN’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Katrina Sikeni.

5G is a fundamental platform for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and achieves more efficient spectrum use, higher data rates, lower latency and ubiquitous connectivity, explained Sikeni.

Moreover, the expansion of broad services by licensees, will improve quality of telecommunication services and inclusivity for all Namibians living in unserviced minimum parameters. Additionally, the spectrum will be utilised to foster digital transformation beyond the delivery of broadband, through implementation of e-education, e-health, e-agriculture and e-government and other use cases to realise the true benefits of new technology.

However, the spectrum to be assigned will be utilised for mobile services, providing broadband services with a download speed of not less than 20 Mbps to ensure meaningful connectivity, she added.

“Only telecommunications services can apply to participate in the auction process, as they were consulted on preferred assignment method, and concluded that spectrum be made available for assignment via spectrum auction following the beauty contest model,” Sikeni ended.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency