MTC services restored

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) has announced that all its services have been fully restored, following disruptions countrywide stemming from problems with the West African Undersea Cable (WACS).

MTC in a statement on Tuesday said a power outage in Swakopmund damaged one of its fibre ducts, affecting the West African Undersea Cable and disrupting voice and data services throughout the Erongo Region.

“This failure, unfortunately, also affected data throughout the country, with customers experiencing slow data speeds due to alternative routes being congested,” the statement said.

It however said the coastal failures have been fully restored, and MTC is working around the clock to increase the capacity of the redundancy links.

“MTC also upgraded our OCS (charging system) to improve the efficiency of our service delivery. As is common with such upgrades, some 0818… Aweh bundles were affected, and those numbers are being identified for reimbursement,” it stated.

MTC urged customers in this number range to be patient as the company was busy refunding affected customers on Tuesday.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency