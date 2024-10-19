Crime in Kavango West manageable: Police



The police in the Kavango West Region have since January to September this year recorded 1 144 criminal cases in the region . Generally , although it fluctuates , crime in the region remains manageable , Namibian Police Kavango West Regional Head of Operations , Deputy Commissioner Johannes Kudumo told Nampa in an interview on Friday . Kudumo said since January , the most prevalent crimes reported were of assaults ( serious and minor injuries ), housebreaking and theft ( residential and businesses ), theft ( most targeted items are electronic devices such as cellphones , laptops and TV sets ), stock theft , domestic violence cases , rape and illegal hunting / poaching ( in the national parks ). Kudumo stated that many of the issues are influenced by economic and environmental conditions such as unemployment , rural dynamics , school dropouts and alcohol and drug use . Law enforcement in the region have implemented various strategies and initiatives to combat crime , focusing on community involvement , crime p

revention and enhancing police effectiveness , said Kudumo . ‘ For us to fight crime in the region as police , we focus on community engagement in crime prevention , fostering awareness , collaboration and proactive efforts ,’ he said . Kudumo highlighted some key approaches to motivate and guide a community in preventing crime ; promoting community awareness , encouraging community watch programmes where residents come together to monitor their areas and report suspicious behaviour , and strengthening their collaboration with the police . He said they are trying to work together with local authorities to improve environmental designs such as improving street lighting in dark areas , which can deter criminal activities and to support youth engagement by engaging the young people in activities like sports , arts , or skills training to keep them away from negative influences . Kudumo said these strategies can create a safer environment and build a stronger sense of unity within the community , making crime pre

ventable

Source: The Namibia Press Agency