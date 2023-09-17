Current waste management in Namibia unsatisfactory: Shifeta

Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, stated on Saturday that the current waste management situation in Namibia is unsatisfactory, as many villages, towns, and municipalities lack proper landfills and instead resort to using dumpsites for waste disposal.

'It is estimated that every year we dispose of more than two million tons of waste on the planet,' he said.

In a statement issued to Nampa by the ministry, Shifeta, during the commemoration of World Clean-up Day, emphasised that poor waste management, which ranges from non-existent collection systems to ineffective disposal methods, contributes to air, water and soil pollution.

'We are aware of efforts by some local authorities trying to find different ways to dispose of residential and domestic waste. However, this remains a significant challenge. There is room for improvement in all three municipalities, particularly in waste collection from informal areas,' Shifeta noted.

Furthermore, the minister challenged the nation to explore innovative approaches to generate additional revenue, which would enable the country to enhance its waste management system, ultimately positioning Namibia as a leading African country in waste management.

'Waste management is a global issue that concerns everyone, and it is essential to acknowledge the contribution of private contractors who provide waste containers and collect recyclables and waste materials,' Shifeta added.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency