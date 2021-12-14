Dates 11 wins BK tourney at Keetmanshoop
Dates 11 of Naute Dam were on Sunday declared winners of the first edition of the Bennie Kilo (BK) annual football tournament at Keetmanshoop.
Dates 11 beat Keetmanshoop United 1-0 in the final match of the tournament, which started Friday at the J Stephanus Stadium and saw 21 teams from the ||Kharas and Hardap regions competing.
First, second division and non-league teams participated in the tournament.
Keetmanshoop Urban Constituency councillor, Joseph Isaaks who is the initiator of the tournament on Sunday said: “This tourney was not about making money but investing in the development of the youth. As a leader, I am proud of the football that was played here this weekend, it was quality football and your attitude on the pitch tells me that I have to do more; I promise you that next year the monies will increase.”
Dates 11 assistant coach, Michael Witbeen in an interview with Nampa said: “The tournament was great, it was well organised, it was very exhausting because we played a lot of games in a short time and some during the night. We faced some tough teams that were more experienced than us, in the end we won because of how we organised the boys - I am very proud of the boys.”
Dates 11 walked away with N.dollars 20 000 in cash and a floating trophy.
Keetmanshoop United won N.dollars 10 000 for coming in second, while Black Arrows and King Pelle Santos, both from Keetmanshoop, walked away with N.dollars 5 000 each as semi-final losers.
Source: The Namibian Press Agency